South Yorkshire Police seek man over serious attack on woman
Police officers investigating the serious assault of a woman are appealing for information on the wherebouts of a man wanted for questioning.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 07:24
Officers in Barnsley want to speak to Tony Kay about an attack on a 34-year-old woman on June 23.
Kay is known to frequent the Stocksbridge, Deepcar and Chapletown areas of Sheffield and the Hoyland area of Barnsley.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote warrant reference number 14BX/1846/19.