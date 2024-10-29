Abbeydale Road: This major Sheffield road is partially blocked & causing delays following crash

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 29th Oct 2024, 13:53 BST
A major Sheffield road is partially blocked this afternoon, following a road traffic collision.

The crash is reported to have taken place on Abbeydale Road earlier today (Tuesday, October 29, 2024).

Information from the AA’s traffic site says the road is blocked on the A621 Abbeydale Road, both ways from the car service station to Carter Knowle Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Information from the AA’s traffic site says the road is blocked on the A621 Abbeydale Road, both ways from the car service station to Carter Knowle Roadplaceholder image
Information from the AA’s traffic site says the road is blocked on the A621 Abbeydale Road, both ways from the car service station to Carter Knowle Road | Google

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Disruption was first reported at around midday.

Representatives for the emergency services have been asked to provide more information.

More to follow.

Related topics:Abbeydale Road
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice