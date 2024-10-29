Abbeydale Road: This major Sheffield road is partially blocked & causing delays following crash
A major Sheffield road is partially blocked this afternoon, following a road traffic collision.
The crash is reported to have taken place on Abbeydale Road earlier today (Tuesday, October 29, 2024).
Information from the AA’s traffic site says the road is blocked on the A621 Abbeydale Road, both ways from the car service station to Carter Knowle Road.
Disruption was first reported at around midday.
Representatives for the emergency services have been asked to provide more information.
More to follow.