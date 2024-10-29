South Yorkshire Police detective given final written warning after throwing deodorant can at husband
Detective Constable Kathryn Moore of South Yorkshire Police faced the allegation at a misconduct hearing held on October 24, 2024.
Information published by the force concerning Det Con Moore’s alleged conduct states: “The officer threw a can of deodorant at her husband during a domestic incident on July 9, 2023. The officer intended to hit him or she was reckless as to that occurring.
“This is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct and Authority, Respect and Courtesy.
“The matter set out above is a breach of the Standards which is so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitute gross misconduct.”
At the conclusion of last week’s hearing, the panel found that the ‘officer breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour’ in respect of the allegation, and that the breach amounted to gross misconduct.
“The outcome of the hearing was that the officer has been issued with a final written warning that is to stay in place for three years,” documents published by South Yorkshire Police state.
South Yorkshire Police guidance on misconduct hearings states: “Misconduct hearings are held to present the facts of the case and allow the person to give an explanation of their conduct and the circumstances surrounding the allegation.
“Witnesses may also be called to give evidence.
“The purpose of a public hearing is to show that our disciplinary system is open and transparent. It will demonstrate that we do hold officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions.”