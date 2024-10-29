A ‘dangerous firearm’ has been seized during recent raids carried out by South Yorkshire Police.

The firearm was recovered during the course of a pre-planned operation which saw two warrants executed in Doncaster and Rotherham last week.

The weapon has been described as ‘dangerous’ by a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson.

“Warrants were executed in Conisbrough and Swallownest last Friday morning (October 25, 2024) with officers deployed to search a property in each area.

“A thorough search of an address in Conisbrough led to the discovery of what is believed to be a shotgun with two loaded cartridges in it.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing a firearm of length less than 30cm,” the SYP spokesperson added.

He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday (October 26) and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on November 20, 2024.

A 29-year-old woman who was also arrested in Conisbrough on suspicion of firearms and drug offences has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Swallownest on suspicion of aggravated burglary and firearm offences and has also been bailed pending further enquiries.