Man charged over alleged Sheffield machete attack outside Barry's Bar named as witness appeal continues

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 29th Oct 2024, 07:01 BST
A man charged in connection with an alleged attack outside a Sheffield bar in which machete was reportedly used has been named.

The incident is alleged to have taken place outside Barry’s Bar on London Road in the early hours of Sunday, October 20, 2024.

It is reported a man was standing outside Barry’s Bar on London Road when he was approached by a group of unknown men who then allegedly attacked him using weapons including a machete.

The force has also confirmed that a 31-year-old man has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent following the alleged attackplaceholder image
The force has also confirmed that a 31-year-old man has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent following the alleged attack | Google/Adobe

“The victim, aged 32, was taken to hospital. His injuries were not life threatening and he has since been discharged,” said a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson.

The force has also confirmed that a 31-year-old man has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent following the alleged attack.

“Leon Horvath, of Binsted Road, Sheffield, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on November 20, 2024.

“He has been remanded in custody until that date,” a spokesperson said.

Witnesses are being urged to come forward. Did you see what happened?

Anyone who believes they can help, or who has footage or information that may assist police with their enquiries is asked to get in touch

Footage can be submitted here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-and-information-sought-following-machete-attack

Please quote incident number 116 of October 20, 2024 when you get in touch.

Information can also be shared anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-org.uk

You can also get in touch by calling 0800 555 111.

