Man charged over alleged Sheffield machete attack outside Barry's Bar named as witness appeal continues
The incident is alleged to have taken place outside Barry’s Bar on London Road in the early hours of Sunday, October 20, 2024.
It is reported a man was standing outside Barry’s Bar on London Road when he was approached by a group of unknown men who then allegedly attacked him using weapons including a machete.
“The victim, aged 32, was taken to hospital. His injuries were not life threatening and he has since been discharged,” said a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson.
The force has also confirmed that a 31-year-old man has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent following the alleged attack.
“Leon Horvath, of Binsted Road, Sheffield, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on November 20, 2024.
“He has been remanded in custody until that date,” a spokesperson said.
Witnesses are being urged to come forward. Did you see what happened?
Anyone who believes they can help, or who has footage or information that may assist police with their enquiries is asked to get in touch
Footage can be submitted here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-and-information-sought-following-machete-attack
Information can also be shared anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-org.uk