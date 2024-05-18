Coles Corner has been a landmark meeting place in Sheffield for more than a century - here we trace its highs and lows.

The name derives from the Cole brothers who had a silk mercer and hosier on Fargate from 1847. Their success saw them buy stores on Fargate and round into Church Street and in 1869, storeys and a new frontage were added.

But all that is long gone. It was demolished in 1964 and replaced by the white Central Buildings we see today.

Despite this, it retained its iconic status and in 2005 Sheffield songwriter Richard Hawley even named his acclaimed fourth album Coles Corner.

We delved into our archive, and that of Sheffield City Council, to trace the history of this historic spot.

Photos show occupiers including - post Cole Brothers - the East Midlands gas board, Midland Bank, HSBC, Pret a Manger and Burger King.

They also reveal how busy Fargate used to be, with nose-to-tail trams and shoulder-to-shoulder pedestrians. Later, cars replaced trams, directed by policemen in white gloves, while the number of people in these snapshots falls markedly.

Everything changed in the 1970s when Fargate was pedestrianised. Much later internet shopping and Covid had a huge impact and empty shops appeared. That prompted the city council to spend millions on a revamp aimed at encouraging more cultural and leisure uses. Starting last year, it is set to finish by the end of next winter.

As perhaps the city’s most important corner, we eagerly await its new appearance. Until then, enjoy these melancholy photos which are emblematic of Sheffield’s decline.

