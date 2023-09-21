“It’s true. As of autumn, I am off Breakfast... Feels weird, but it'll be good to have a lie-in."

Toby Foster is leaving Breakfast on BBC Radio Sheffield and moving to an afternoon slot broadcast across the region.

The presenter tweeted: “It’s true. As of autumn, I am off Breakfast and onto a new show across Yorkshire for the BBC. Feels weird, but it’ll be good to have a lie in.”

He will host a weekday programme from 2-6pm broadcast simultaneously on BBC Radio Leeds, Radio Sheffield, and Radio York.

Toby Foster has lost his long-running Radio Sheffield breakfast show to newcomer Ellie Colton, but now has an afternoon slot broadcast across Yorkshire

It is unknown if Chelsey Ward and Nick Wilson - Toby's popular second presenters - will be staying with the Breakfast show or moving elsewhere.

Meanwhile, presenter Howard Pressman has announced his departure. He tweeted: "I am writing this post with a mixture of emotions. Due to ongoing developments within the BBC, I have made the difficult decision to leave. My last show date is yet to be confirmed but I will let you all know when it is. Love to all Howie."

The controversial shake-up will also see regional shared programmes on weekday evenings and at weekends. It has led to job losses and sparked strikes across the BBC.

Also well known as a radio presenter on Radio Sheffield, Toby Foster, from Rotherham, was among the cast of Peter Kay's hit sitcom Phoenix Nights, and is well known in Sheffield as the stand-up comedy compere of the city's Last Laugh comedy club

Toby, who has been on Breakfast since 2004, attracts the station’s biggest audience. He will be replaced on Breakfast by Ellie Colton, who has hosted BBC Upload for the station for the past three years. Paulette Edwards stays in the 10am-2pm slot. Becky Measures and Kat Cowan also get regional weekend programmes.

No date has been given for the changes other than ‘this autumn’.

The BBC said: “Our new shared programmes will be big shows that bring our county together – celebrating our shared Yorkshire identity and exploring our many great differences.”

Katrina Bunker, Senior Head of Production for BBC Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, says: “I’m incredibly proud of what we do and pleased to share the new line-up for Yorkshire. We’ll have fantastic authentic local voices and characters on-air who are known and loved by listeners. They’ll continue our great traditions of championing local communities and hosting the local conversations.