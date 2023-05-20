BBC Radio Sheffield star Toby Foster has broken his silence over reports he is losing the breakfast show after nearly 20 years.

The popular presenter told listeners an article in The Star that stated he was moving to the afternoon slot occupied by Howie Pressman was based in truth, then said: “Don’t go worrying about nothing.”

Hundreds of fans have taken to social medial to complain about the move. Toby, who has been on Breakfast since 2004, attracts the station’s biggest audience.

He added: “The last thing I heard I have got a contract that says I’m on Breakfast until at least October this year. And if I move, I’m within BBC Radio Sheffield after that.”

Also well known as a radio presenter on Radio Sheffield, Toby Foster, from Rotherham, was among the cast of Peter Kay's hit sitcom Phoenix Nights, and is well known in Sheffield as the stand-up comedy compere of the city's Last Laugh comedy club

He went on to talk about a massive shake-up at the station which will see some presenters off air and more regional programmes, especially in the afternoons and evenings.

He added: “I’m not the story here, there’s a lot of out people at Radio Sheffield to sort out before I get started talking about what’s going to happen.”

But it was “undeniable” the changes were upsetting a lot of people, he said.

He added: “How it’s going to play out we don’t really know. But my plans on leaving S1 4DJ are pretty limited.”

On The Star’s Facebook page, readers praised Toby and condemned the decision.

Jillian Frost said: “I don’t always like Toby but I do listen to him. I will miss him in the morning.”

Ann Hackett said: “Oh no, how can they do that? Best show in the morning.”

Matt Cookson: “What a shame. I'll be tuning out in a morning now. And will follow him over in the afternoons.”

Sheila Dawson: “This is dreadful news, the BBC continue to keep shooting themselves in the foot! One of the best presenters on local radio and they move him out of the prime slot - unbelievable!”

On Twitter, David Watson said: “Toby has mentioned he wanted to go back to the afternoons on several occasions. With all these cuts will we see a deduction in our licence bill? I doubt it. But my thoughts go out to staff that lost their jobs.”