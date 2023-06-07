Journalists at the station on Shoreham Street are walking out for 48 hours over cuts to local radio. They claimed to have set up a picket line at 4.30am today. But the breakfast show, with Toby at the helm, went ahead as usual.

He defended his actions, stating: “There was a picket line this morning. I'm not a member of the NUJ, nor am I a journalist, so like the rest of the breakfast team I wasn't on strike.”

The walk-out was in protest at a massive shake-up at the station which will see some presenters off air and more regional programmes, especially in the afternoons and evenings. The Star understands Toby will be leaving breakfast and moving to the afternoon slot, currently occupied by Howie Pressman, which will be shared with Leeds and York.

Paul Siegert, the NUJ’s broadcasting organiser, urged the BBC to reconsider plans “that will leave a lasting impact on local radio.”

He added: “Members have shared their disappointment over the treatment of colleagues who have had to reapply for their jobs. Results of the no confidence vote indicate the strength of many journalists, alongside frustrations about the BBC’s handling of the dispute.”

Some 26 cross-party MPs have signed a letter to the BBC opposing the plans, according to the NUJ. And 170 organisations and charities have lent support to the campaign, it is claimed.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We understand this is a difficult period of change for many colleagues and we will continue to support everyone affected by the plans to strengthen our local online services across news and audio. Our goal is to deliver a local service across TV, radio and online that offers more value to more people in more local communities. While the plans do impact on individual roles, we are maintaining our overall investment in local services and expect our overall level of editorial staffing across England to remain unchanged.”

