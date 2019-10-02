Thugs give Sheffield teenagers £10 after 'attacking them with a crowbar and hammer'

A mum has issued a warning after her teenage son and his friends were attacked with a crowbar and hammer by men who jumped out of a car – before giving the boys £10 after they realised they had got the ‘wrong people’.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 09:03 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 09:37 am

The teenagers were targeted on Prince of Wales Road, Sheffield, on Monday night and one of their mums shared a post about the attack on Facebook as a ‘warning’ to other parents with teenagers in the area.

She said: “Just be careful, some scruffy b******* have decided to jump out of a car on Prince of Wales Road and attack my 14-year-old son and his friends with a crowbar and hammer.

“Luckily they weren’t injured. They were mistaken for someone else.

“When the lads realised they were the wrong people they apologised and gave his friend a tenner.

“Just a warning in case your children are out around this area.”

She added: “They’re fine, just a bit shaken up. Shared this post to make people aware in case their kids are out.”

A woman responding to the post said: “Cowards starting on kids and needing weapons – bet they think they are so hard but wouldn’t start with a real man.

“Let’s hope someone with any decency saw it took their reg number and reported it to the police because there will be CCTV somewhere.”

Another woman said: “Bet it shook them up. Just glad they realised they'd got the wrong people. Cowards needing weapons.”

One woman added: “It’s shocking when these gangs mistake these youngsters for someone else. Makes my blood boil.”

It is not known whether the incident has been reported to South Yorkshire Police.