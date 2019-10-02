Police in bid to find occupant of car shot at in Sheffield
A police probe into a gun attack in Sheffield is centering on the belief that a car shot at was occupied at the time.
Emergency services were called to Woodhouse on Monday night after a car parked outside the Co-op on Chapel Street was shot at.
COURT: 16 months' jail for man who brandished samurai sword on Sheffield street before having shirtless scuffle with love rival
Three men then jumped into the silver-grey estate and sped off after the gun attack.
Read More
Detectives are working on the theory that the car was occupied at the time.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson, leading the investigation, said: “A team of officers are continuing to carry out enquiries, including house-to-house efforts and an extensive CCTV trawl of Chapel Street and the wider Woodhouse area.
“What we know so far is that after the car was shot at, a number of men got into the car, driving away from the area.
“As our enquiries continue, we are now working on the assumption that someone was in the car when it was shot at and at this time, this person has not been located.
“We are concerned for this persons safety and I’d urge anyone with information to contact us.”
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearm offences yesterday and remained in police custody last night
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 843 of September 30.