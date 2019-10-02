Man and woman due in Sheffield court over murder of baby girl
A man and woman are due in court in Sheffield today over the murder of a baby girl.
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 07:45 am
Jonathan Garner, aged 25, of Thirlmere Avenue, Hull, is accused of murdering 22-month-old Mia Gregson, who died at her home in Hull in February 2014.
Mia's mother Samantha Gregson, 25, of Melling Close, Chesterfield, is charged with causing or allowing her daughter's death.
Mia died in February 2014 after becoming ill in Hull.