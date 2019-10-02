Sheffield man missing on Lanzarote found safe
A Sheffield man who vanished during a holiday on the island of Lanzarote has been found safe.
Richard Bodfield, aged 46, spent a week on Lanzarote with his partner Deborah Hulme, 48, last week and they were due to fly home together on Thursday.
But the pair became separated at Arrecife Airport before check-in and Richard, a dad-of-one from Wincobank, failed to board the plane.
He was reported missing to the authorities and Deborah launched a Facebook campaign to urge holidaymakers to help find him.
She flew back to Lanzarote last night and was reunited with Richard thanks to a couple who found him and kept him safe.
Richard, who runs his own cleaning business, has battled a drink problem for years and went missing after relapsing on holiday.
He lost his belongings while he was missing, so emergency travel arrangements are now being made.