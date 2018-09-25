Three men arrested over terrifying armed raid in Doncaster

Three men have been arrested over a terrifying armed raid on Doncaster in which a family was threatened by a masked gang brandishing guns and knives.

The men – two aged 29 and one aged 26 – were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and kidnap.

Lee Harris was injured by raiders who burst into his home in Adwick, Doncaster

APPEAL: Police seek man over brawl in Doncaster town centre

South Yorkshire Police released details of the arrests today and said two of the men have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

CRIME: Man wanted over Sheffield murder on the run - six weeks after stabbing

The third has been released without charge.

They were arrested over an incident in Mill Lane, Adwick, when a raiders burst into a house while a family slept in the early hours of Tuesday, September 11.

CRIME: Investigation into Centertainment murder in Sheffield continues today

Three cars and jewellery were stolen from the house and owner Lee Harris, 48, was bundled into a car and driven to the garage he owns, where he was forced to hand over £15,000 from the safe.

His wife Nicola, 43 and their twin 17-year-old sons, Cameron and Broady, were bound, punched and threatened by the six-strong gang of men.

Lee was left with injuries including a fractured cheekbone and broken eye socket and Nicola was punched in her face and sustained injuries to her arms and wrists during the raid.

The family was threatened with guns and knives during the terrifying raid.

All three vehicles stolen during the incident have since been recovered.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 67 of September 11.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111