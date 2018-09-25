Police seek man over brawl in Doncaster town centre

A CCTV image has been released of a man wanted by the police over a brawl outside a bar in Doncaster.

Violence flared outside Bar Tropic in Silver Street just after midnight on Sunday, September 16.

Police officers want to trace this man over an incident outside a bar in Doncaster town centre

Officers investigating the incident said a fight broke out during an altercation involving two men.

One man, aged 28, was arrested on suspicion of affray and then quizzed before being released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image could hold vital information about the incident.

Doncaster was busy on the night of the incident following St Leger Festival.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/135385/18.