Investigation into Centertainment murder in Sheffield continues today

The police investigation into the murder of a young man at Sheffield’s Valley Centertainment complex is continuing today.

Fahim Hersi, aged 22, from Broomhall, was stabbed during at fight outside the cinema at the leisure complex on Friday night.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

When police officers were alerted to the brawl at 9.20pm they found blood on the ground where violence had flared and Mr Hersi was already on his way to hospital.

A post-mortem examination revealed that he died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of murder in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

A 21-year-old Sheffield man remained in police custody last night.

Two men and a woman, all from the Sheffield area, have been released under investigation and three men have been released with no further action to be taken.

Detectives want to hear from witnesses and they want motorists with dashcam footage from that night to come forward.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 950 of September 21.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.