A man wanted over the murder of a young man stabbed to death in Sheffield is still on the run - six weeks after the fatal stabbing.

Ahmed Farrah, aged 29, who is also known as Reggie, is wanted by detectives investigating the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed six weeks ago today.

Kavan was knifed in his chest in an attack in an alleyway off Langset Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14.

He died in hospital four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

Farrah knows he is wanted for questioning by detectives but is said to be actively evading arrest.

A warning has been issued that anyone found to be helping him faces prosecution.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or the incident room on 01709 443507. Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.