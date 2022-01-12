Three crews were sent to the scene, between Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road, shortly before 4am, as flames were spotted in the roof.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire fire service said: “Three fire crews from Central and Lowedges stations were called out to a premise on Carter Knowle Road, Sheffield at 3.45am. The accidental fire was in the roof area. Firefighters left the scene at 5.50am.