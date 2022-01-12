Three fire engines sent to fight house blaze on Carter Knowle Road, Sheffield
Firefighters were sent to a Sheffield estate in the early hours of today after a house caught fire.
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 5:58 pm
Three crews were sent to the scene, between Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road, shortly before 4am, as flames were spotted in the roof.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire fire service said: “Three fire crews from Central and Lowedges stations were called out to a premise on Carter Knowle Road, Sheffield at 3.45am. The accidental fire was in the roof area. Firefighters left the scene at 5.50am.
