Three fire engines sent to fight house blaze on Carter Knowle Road, Sheffield

Firefighters were sent to a Sheffield estate in the early hours of today after a house caught fire.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 5:58 pm

Three crews were sent to the scene, between Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road, shortly before 4am, as flames were spotted in the roof.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire fire service said: “Three fire crews from Central and Lowedges stations were called out to a premise on Carter Knowle Road, Sheffield at 3.45am. The accidental fire was in the roof area. Firefighters left the scene at 5.50am.

File picture of South Yorkshire fire fighters. Three fire engines were sent to fight a fire on Carter Knowle Road, Sheffield
