Residents flee after blaze breaks out in home on Liberty Hill, Stannington, Sheffield

Residents evacuated their home in Sheffield last night after a fire believed to have been sparked by a burning candle.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 12:59 pm

Three fire engines were sent to the incident in Stannington after an emergency call at 9pm.

A fire service spokesman said: “Three fire crews from Rivelin and Central stations were called out to a mid terrace house at 9pm on Liberty Hill, Sheffield.

“The occupants were already out when crews arrived. It was an accidental fire which started due to a candle. Crews left at 11.35pm.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

File picture of firefighter. Residents fled their home on Liberty Hill, Stannington, Sheffield, after a candle started a fire

Read More

Read More
Arsonists blamed for Sheffield city centre fire incident
ResidentsSheffield