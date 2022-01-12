Residents flee after blaze breaks out in home on Liberty Hill, Stannington, Sheffield
Residents evacuated their home in Sheffield last night after a fire believed to have been sparked by a burning candle.
Three fire engines were sent to the incident in Stannington after an emergency call at 9pm.
A fire service spokesman said: “Three fire crews from Rivelin and Central stations were called out to a mid terrace house at 9pm on Liberty Hill, Sheffield.
“The occupants were already out when crews arrived. It was an accidental fire which started due to a candle. Crews left at 11.35pm.”