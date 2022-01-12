Three fire engines were sent to the incident in Stannington after an emergency call at 9pm.

A fire service spokesman said: “Three fire crews from Rivelin and Central stations were called out to a mid terrace house at 9pm on Liberty Hill, Sheffield.

“The occupants were already out when crews arrived. It was an accidental fire which started due to a candle. Crews left at 11.35pm.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...