When the water supply was cut at the well-known dairy farm, Cliffe House Farm, bosses worried about what they could provide water for their herd of cows to drink.

But South Yorkshire Firefighters came to the aid when they turned up with their fire engines to fill the troughs for the thirsty animals.

Fire fighters at Our Cow Molly's Cliffe House Farm. They arrived to supply water for the cows after the water supply failed at the farm in the storms

The farm is home to the Our Cow Molly dairy and ice cream herd, in Dungworth.

A spokesman for the farm said today: “Massive thanks to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for bringing the cows some water.

“After two days of no supply from Yorkshire Water we had run out and they had nothing to drink. Also thanks to our MP, Olivia Blake, for helping make it happen.

They said they sent big tubs of ice cream back to the fire station as a thank-you.

A spokesman for South Yorkshie Fire Service said: “As a service we try and base everything we do around our core purpose – making South Yorkshire safer and stronger – which includes coming to the aid of people and, at times, animals.

“At the time of getting the request we had a crew available, and it was a relatively quick job for us to do. We’re glad we’ve been able to help.”

Yorkshire Water said the storm that struck on Friday caused multiple issues across Yorkshire.

A spokesperson said: “Storm Arwen caused significant issues across Yorkshire and the wider UK, including a power cut in the S6 area, which impacted water supplies for some customers, including Cliffe House Farm, as pumps are required in some areas to get water to customers’ properties.

“The adverse weather meant restoring supplies to the farm took a little longer than we would have liked, as our teams were prioritising vulnerable customers, including a local care home.

“Our teams worked day and night throughout the weekend, alongside emergency services, other utilities and local authorities, to minimise disruption. We are continuing the deal with the aftermath of the storm and are working hard to keep the water flowing to our customers’ properties.”