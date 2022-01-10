Arsonists blamed for Sheffield city centre fire incident
Arsonists have been blamed for a fire which broke out in Sheffield city centre last night.
Firefighters from Sheffield Central fire station were sent out after a wheelie bin had been deliberately set ablaze at 11.40pm on Snig Hill.
They spent around 10 minutes on the scene.
Firefighters are urging people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service. Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.
They say deliberate fire-setting endangers life and wastes their time, and can destroy local parks, facilities and landscapes.