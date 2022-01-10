Firefighters from Sheffield Central fire station were sent out after a wheelie bin had been deliberately set ablaze at 11.40pm on Snig Hill.

They spent around 10 minutes on the scene.

Firefighters are urging people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service. Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.

Arsonists are blamed for a fire at Snig Hill, Sheffield last night. File picture shows firefighters