New public protection order breached on day it is introduced in Sheffield city centre

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 08:04 BST
On the day Sheffield’s new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) came into place, police dealt with a number of breaches.

The new order prohibits certain behaviours within the city centre, including drinking in public.

Police officers have been on patrol as the new restrictions - which, if broken, count as a criminal offence - come into place.

On Monday (April 7) they dealt with three breaches.

Superintendent Paul Ferguson said: "We recognise there have been some issues in the city centre which existing legislation does not allow police or local authority officers to challenge as robustly as we would like.

"The prohibitions which our PSPO will introduce have been shaped through public feedback and our own colleagues' recognition of the problems we come across.

“Its introduction will help officers shift standards of behaviour in the city centre through taking early action to prevent the types of anti-social behaviour that affect residents, visitors, and businesses in our city centre.

"Our teams are trained in how to implement the new powers introduced by the PSPO and they will be used proportionately and progressively with the aim of preventing harm to individuals and the wider community."

