New crime strategy drawn up to make Sheffield safer and protect children

Sheffield Council has put forward a raft of proposals - including tackling city centre crime - in a bid to make Sheffield safer.

For more than 20 years the Safer Sheffield Partnership - which brings together Sheffield City Council, South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board and the National Probation Service - has been working on proposals to make the city safer.

More recently a Safer Sheffield Crime and Disorder Reduction Strategy was drawn up, covering 2025-2028.

Set to be discussed by the city council on Monday, March 31 at a Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee meeting, the strategy places a focus on anti-social-behaviour and creating a city people feel safe in.

The report says: “Safeguarding children is a golden thread of the Safer Sheffield Strategy evident in the thematic priorities of addressing anti-social behaviour, reducing most serious and weapon enabled violence and the focus on women, girls, and domestic abuse.

“There is also a focus on working with all partners to address the causes of youth offending by promoting prevention, diversion and education. “

A large portion of the proposal relates to social inequalities, as the partnership prioritises building ‘high-quality neighbourhoods which are clean, green, resilient, and safe’ to offer everyone a strong foundation for success.

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Although Sheffield is one of the safest cities in the UK, we know that there’s more we can do to tackle the issues that matter to our communities.

“Being a victim of crime can be personally traumatic and reports of crime and disorder in your local neighbourhood can impact how you feel about where you live.

“Safety underpins our ambitions to ensure the city is prosperous and where all our residents can thrive.”

The partnership hosted a public consultation, from which they created a list of ‘seven thematic priorities’ including tackling the supply of drugs, reducing serious violence - including violence against women and girls - hate crime, neighbourhood crime and re-offending, anti-social behaviour and protecting vulnerable people.

However major concerns were raised around the city centre, which commenters pointed to as an area that felt particularly unsafe.

Superintendent Paul Ferguson, of South Yorkshire Police, added: "This strategy is the result of strong and efficient partnership working which has seen people from different teams and organisations pulling together to make the most of our powers and resources.

"Together, we are focusing on themes which pose the greatest risk and harm in Sheffield.

“Our city centre work, which is developing and is recognised as one of our strategic priorities, typifies this.

“As a partnership, we are focused on tackling the underlying health, accommodation, and substance abuse issues which contribute to some of the problems we encounter and can lead to vulnerable people frequenting the streets, as well as creating perceptions which make people feel insecure.

"We are fully committed to further lowering crime rates and tackling anti-social behaviour - primarily through our dedicated Neighbourhood Policing Teams - and we'll continue to support ambitious redevelopment work with the ultimate aim of making Sheffield a safer city to live, work in, and visit."

