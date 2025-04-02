Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New powers provided to the police and council in the latest bid to crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Sheffield city centre are dividing opinion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council recently announced the introduction of a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), which will prohibit certain activities within the city centre, including begging, loitering and drinking alcohol in the streets.

The order comes into effect on April 7, and breaking any of the conditions set is a criminal offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped the new restrictions will help curb anti-social behaviour, as authorities work to improve safety.

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, chair of communities, parks and leisure committee, said: “Everyone wants a safe and inviting city centre to live in or visit.

“We are working hard to ensure this, and that the area is the very best that it can be with residents and visitors having an enjoyable and positive experience when they visit.

“Sheffield is one of the safest cities in the country and a PSPO would work towards keeping it that way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about protecting people and stopping anti-social behaviour that might make anyone feel unsafe or insecure.”

New powers have been introduced to ban street drinking (file image)

Yet the decision has been met with a mixed reaction, with commenters on Facebook describing it as both ‘Orwellian’ and ‘laughable’.

Robin Cheetham posted: “This is laughable - I work maintenance at my local McDonald’s, kids and young adults that [have] police banning orders run rings around the police every time they're called out.

“If they can't enforce a ban on a child what are they going to do in Sheffield with the masses that line the streets?

“Another waste of money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tad Gray pointed out problems with the wording, asking for further definition of terms like ‘loitering’.

“What exactly is ‘loitering’? I remember as a teen spending full days with friends in Sheffield just wandering about or hanging in the Peace Gardens.

“Would that fall under the scope of loitering? Or is it just a way to tackle those people - usually young people, let’s be honest - who ‘look like trouble’?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others saw the change more positively, hoping that it will finally help make the streets feel safer.

Diana Barnsley added: “Let’s hope it makes a difference.

“It’s just not safe currently, there are simply no deterrents for the perpetrators.”

Craig Sullivan echoed this point, saying: “Let's see if it gets enforced as it's definitely needed.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.