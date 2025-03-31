New powers in Sheffield to be brought in to tackle anti-social behaviour in city centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sheffield City Council has announced a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) which aims to make Sheffield safer for residents by prohibiting a number of things – including drinking alcohol in the streets, begging, loitering, drug use and urination and/or defecation.
Councillor Kurtis Crossland, chair of the council's Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee, said: “Everyone wants a safe and inviting city centre to live in or visit.
“Sheffield is one of the safest cities in the country and a PSPO would work towards keeping it that way.”
The order was agreed at a Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee meeting last December.
Proposals were first put forward last year, after a committee report suggested a PSPO was needed to address anti-social behaviour in parts of the city centre.
A draft of the PSPO received feedback from 1,205 members of the public and 77 organisations, with over two thirds of the public and 87 per cent of organisations agreeing with its introduction.
One resident told The Star today: “I think it (anti-social behaviour) is what stops a lot of people from coming into town.
“It’s not just now and again either, it’s all the time, which is very frightening, especially for older people.”
Breaching a PSPO is a criminal offence which can result in a fixed penalty notice or fine, which is paid to the council.
The PSPO is not intended to persecute vulnerable people, and the council says it is focused on developing support and referral pathways to assist them.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.