Rescue dogs: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary's 'crisis' as foster homes needed for two pregnant dogs

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 14:50 BST

A Rotherham animal charity says it needs fosterers in South Yorkshire with room at the inn this Christmas...for two pregnant dogs.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary says it has a “crisis” on its hands with the urgent arrival of two dogs that are “both pregnant and very close to popping.”

Thornberry Animal Sanctuar says it has a "crisis" on its hands with two pregnant dogs who are "about to pop" and are in urgent need of a foster home
Thornberry Animal Sanctuar says it has a "crisis" on its hands with two pregnant dogs who are "about to pop" and are in urgent need of a foster home | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

The charity is now seeking for foster homes in the area with animal lovers who can commit to caring for the dogs for the next eight-to-12 weeks.

An appeal for help on Thornberry Animal Sanctuary’s Facebook page reads: “We are appealing for homes who will help us by fostering a pregnant mummy dog.

“Tomorrow (December 18) we have an urgent intake of two young girls that are both pregnant, with our lovely Ruby very close to popping.

“This is a crisis.”

Thornberry says all food will be provided and medical care will be handled by the charity’s team of vets.

The two mother dogs - Ruby and Belle - have reportedly never lived in a home environment and would need direct access to a garden, in ideally pet free homes or at least where they can be kept from other pets. Their breeds have not been specified except that they are “large.”

The post concludes: “It’s a huge ask. If you feel you can help at all please email FAO Zoe [email protected].”

