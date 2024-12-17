Rescue dogs: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary's 'crisis' as foster homes needed for two pregnant dogs
Thornberry Animal Sanctuary says it has a “crisis” on its hands with the urgent arrival of two dogs that are “both pregnant and very close to popping.”
The charity is now seeking for foster homes in the area with animal lovers who can commit to caring for the dogs for the next eight-to-12 weeks.
An appeal for help on Thornberry Animal Sanctuary’s Facebook page reads: “We are appealing for homes who will help us by fostering a pregnant mummy dog.
“Tomorrow (December 18) we have an urgent intake of two young girls that are both pregnant, with our lovely Ruby very close to popping.
“This is a crisis.”
Thornberry says all food will be provided and medical care will be handled by the charity’s team of vets.
The two mother dogs - Ruby and Belle - have reportedly never lived in a home environment and would need direct access to a garden, in ideally pet free homes or at least where they can be kept from other pets. Their breeds have not been specified except that they are “large.”
The post concludes: “It’s a huge ask. If you feel you can help at all please email FAO Zoe [email protected].”
