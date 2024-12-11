The RSPCA in Sheffield has warned that many cats and dogs will spend Christmas alone at the shelter due to an increased number of pets being abandoned.

The charity provides shelter, medical treatment, food and care to animals which are unwanted, neglected and victims of cruelty.

Drago is one of the dogs the RSPCSA is keen to re-home | Dean Atkins

Natalie Martin, animal welfare and development officer at RSPCA Sheffield, said: “We think that a pet is for life and not just for Christmas. These animals should be considered as family members and not abandoned when the novelty wears off.”

The RSPCA has reported an 18 per cent increase in animals being abandoned in South Yorkshire due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Susie needs a home | Dean Atkins

These statistics were released by RSPCA as part of their ‘Join the Christmas Rescue’ campaign as they predict more animals will be abandoned over the festive period.

Natalie said: “We’re at capacity and have been since covid, just like all the other rescue centres up and down the country. This means that unfortunately there will be lots of dogs and cats here for Christmas.

“We make it as joyful as possible even though they’re in a rescue centre. They’ll be getting presents, special treats and nice food over Christmas but it’s not the same as having a loving home.

“If you’re planning on getting a dog or a cat, please realise they are going to be in your life for years. We would always recommend getting pets from rescue centres and not from breeders who are contributing to the number of animals in our shelters.

“We rehome lots of animals that have often been rescued by RSPCA inspectors or abandoned by the public. We take care of them; give them all the things they need and hopefully find them suitable homes.”

Fern is in need of a forever home | Dean Atkins

Nationally the number of abandoned animal reports in 2020 was 16,118.

The RSPCA believes the increase in pet ownership during lockdown and the cost-of-living crisis has led to more people abandoning their pets.

Natalie said: “I think there are lots of reasons why there has been an increase in pets beingabandoned. The cost-of-living crisis means people are struggling to afford to look after themselves as well as their pets. Vet bills are extortionate which people are struggling to pay.

“Lots of people bought puppies and kittens in the pandemic which they can no longer care for since going back to the office. Sometimes the novelty has worn off and people just don’twant their dogs or cats anymore.

“We are always looking for blankets, toys and treats for the animals. You can also donate through our website and every little helps. It means that the animals here will have a happier Christmas.”

RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs said: “For thousands of terrified and injured animals we’ll turn the worst suffering into the best Christmas yet. It will be the one where their lives change forever, and the start of many happier Christmases to come.”

To donate to RSPCA Sheffield visit https://www.rspcasheffield.org/donate/