Animal rescue still dealing with unwanted covid pets issues Christmas plea

A Yorkshire animal rescue charity still seeing unwanted pets bought during the covid lockdowns has issued a Christmas plea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Rescue is a small charity which helps neglected, mistreated and unwanted dogs and cats to find new homes.

Abi Andrews from The Yorkshire Rescue | The Yorkshire Rescue

In the run up to Christmas it is warning against people against buying pets as festive gifts, urging them to give “careful consideration” as to whether the pets could be cared for long term.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Rescue said: “What seems like a good idea at the time can often turn sour into the new year when the realities and responsibilities of animal ownership take hold.

“Food costs and vet bills are particularly unwelcome when mortgages, groceries and electricity are all rising – and then there’s the time for exercising, training and entertaining pets as well.

“However it’s not just Christmas purchases which are affected by these challenges with the intake of referrals and abandonment coming from other sources too.”

Abi Andrews, a trustee at The Yorkshire Rescue, said: “We’re still experiencing a large number of post-covid lockdown referrals where now adult dogs can sometimes begin to show behavioural issues as they’ve missed out on the vital socialisation period of their juvenile years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This, coupled with the need for lots of exercise can leave some people feeling they are unable to cope. Add to this an increased return to the office for many, and it’s leaving less time for a dog.”

It was reported that more than 3.2million pets were bought by UK households during the covid pandemic.

This comes as the RSPCA reported an 18 per cent increase in animals being abandoned in SouthYorkshire due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Nationally the number of abandoned animal reports in 2020 was 16,118.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Turner, trustee and chair of The Yorkshire Rescue | The Yorkshire Rescue

Helen Turner, trustee and chair at The Yorkshire Rescue, said: “Unfortunately some people simplyabandon unwanted pets which is heartbreaking.

“Every animal deserves a loving environment and happy life – and a second chance. That’s why we do what we do. We understand that circumstances can change out of people’s control but that is no excuse for neglect and cruelty.

“The fact of the matter is that once a warden recovers a stray they have seven days to locate the owner to claim their pet and if this doesn’t happen, or emergency kennel space cannot be found, then the animal’s life is sadly at risk.”

According to the Yorkshire Rescue there are approximately 100,000 homeless dogs in the UK and 21 of these are euthanised each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2009 the charity has successfully rescued and re-homed more than 2,000 dogs.

Abi said: “Every animal we rescue is a win for us but it’s a shame it must happen. More rewarding is when we pair an animal with a new, loving home. There is a palpable sense of joy, certainly with dogs, where you can feel they know that things are about to get much better for them. I couldn’t recommend rehoming a dog enough.”

For more information on the Yorkshire Rescue visit https://www.yorkshirerescue.org/