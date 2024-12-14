The RSPCA in Sheffield has warned that due to an increased number of pets being abandoned, man ycats and dogs will spend Christmas alone at the shelter.

South Yorkshire has seen an 18 per cent increase in the number of animals being abandoned due to the cost-of living crisis, reflecting a national increase of 51 per cent since 2021.

The statistics were released by the RSPCA as part of their Join the Christmas Rescue campaign as they predict more animals will be abandoned over the festive period.

Here are some of the cats and dogs who may have to spend Christmas in the shelter if they do not find their forever home.

Fern

Seven-year-old happy-go-lucky lurcher Fern had to be rescued by the RSPCA inspectors as she was injured by another dog and her owners were not providing her with the care she needed.

She has been at RSPCA Sheffield since June 2024 but staff have no idea why because she is a very sweet and pretty girl.

Fern walks nicely on a lead and gets on with other dogs but would prefer to be the only pet in her new home.

Fern can live with secondary school children.

Fern is in need of a forever home | Dean Atkins

Drago and Bella

Bella | Dean Atkins

Five-year-old Labrador-crosses Drago and Bella came to RSPCA Sheffield in October 2024 and are ideally looking to be placed together but they can live separately if needed.

The dogs came into the shelter as their owner became homeless and can live with primary school children but would prefer not to live with a cat.

Drago is looking for a home for Christmas | Dean Atkins

Freddie

Freddie was abandoned with his brother Alan after being tied to a tree with washing line wrapped around their bellies.

Freddie didn’t have much trust in humans when he first arrived and was very underweightwhen he first came in.

Now he’s much more of a healthy weight and has gained in confidence too.

Freddie enjoys cuddles from his carers and will happily meet new people.

He could live with a dog or a friendly cat and can live with secondary school-aged children.

Freddie | RSPCA

Suzie

Suzie came into the care of RSPCA Sheffield in September as she wasn’t getting on with theother cat in the household.

Suzie likes cuddles and fuss but still has the odd nervous moment occasionally.

She will need to be an indoor cat as she has a wobbly knee which is being treated and affects how she walks.

Suzie can live with secondary school aged children but would prefer to be the only pet in the household.

Susie needs a home | Dean Atkins

Nova

Nova is a six-year-old lurcher who was brought to the RSPCA as she was not getting alongwith the other dog in the house.

She has been at the shelter for more than two years and despite repeated media attention the shelter has only received one application for her, which turned out to be unsuitable.

She can be reactive and is nervous around people she does not know.

Nova is looking for an adult-only household where she will be the only pet.

Nova | RSPCA

Princess Margherita

Princess Margherita | RSPCA

Princess Margherita was abandoned outside a pizza restaurant and has struggled to trust humans again.

She is a very sweet girl who is full of love but will just need a bit of reassurance from her future family. Princess Margherita can live with other dogs but is looking for an adult-only home.

Visit the RSPCA website to find out more: https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/findapet/-/rspca/sheffield-branch#onSubmitSetHere