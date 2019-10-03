Third suspect charged over murder of young Sheffield dad

A third suspect has been charged over the murder of a young dad stabbed to death in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 10:15 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 11:35 am

Callum Ramsey, aged 18, of Batworth Drive, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, was charged yesterday over the murder of 21-year-old Lewis Bagshaw, who was found stabbed in Piper Crescent, Southey, on Sunday, July 21.

Lewis, who had a young son, was taken to hospital but could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Lewis Bagshaw

Jervaise Bennett, 20 of Bishopholme Close, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have previously been charged with murder.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,085 of July 21.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or the incident room can be called direct on 01709 443507.