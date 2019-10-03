No arrests yet over stabbing on busy Sheffield road

Police officers investigating a stabbing on a busy Sheffield road in broad daylight have not yet made any arrests.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 07:50 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 07:50 am

Emergency services were called to Abbeydale Road after a man was stabbed in an attack just after 3.15pm on Monday.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital with knife wounds to his lower body.

A man was stabbed in broad daylight on a busy Sheffield road

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 530 of September 30.