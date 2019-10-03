No arrests yet over stabbing on busy Sheffield road
Police officers investigating a stabbing on a busy Sheffield road in broad daylight have not yet made any arrests.
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 07:50 am
Updated
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 07:50 am
Emergency services were called to Abbeydale Road after a man was stabbed in an attack just after 3.15pm on Monday.
The victim, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital with knife wounds to his lower body.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 530 of September 30.