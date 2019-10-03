Heartbroken daughter of South Yorkshire OAP brands dad's killer 'scum'
The heartbroken daughter of a Rotherham man who died after being robbed of his life savings has labelled his killer ‘scum’ – as the attacker remains at large four years on.
Tommy Ward, aged 80, was brutally attacked in his home in Salisbury Street, Maltby, Rotherham, on October 1, 2015.
The former soldier and miner suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs and broken jaw in the attack and his £30,000 life savings were stolen.
He died four months later, with detectives treating his death as murder.
To date, nobody has yet been charged over the death – despite a £10,000 Crimestoppers reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the culprit.
DCI Vicky Short, of South Yorkshire Police, previously described the murder as ‘horrendous, so unnecessary and so pointless'.
To mark the anniversary of the robbery, which ultimately led to Mr Ward’s death, his daughter, Jackie Perry, urged anyone with information to come forward.
She also posted photographs of her battered and bruised dad in his hospital bed to highlight his ordeal.
She said: “Four years today some scum did this to my dad and he sadly died of his injuries.
“We are still no wiser who did this. Someone must know. Please just come forward so we can have justice.
“Please help us and share these photos. I wouldn't want anyone else to go through this, it's heartbreaking so perhaps it might pull at someone's heartstrings and come forward.”
Mr Ward’s death is one of 36 unsolved murders on South Yorkshire Police’s books.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.