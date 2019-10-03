Innocent people could have been 'caught in the crossfire,' say detectives investigating Sheffield shooting

Detectives investigating a shooting in Sheffield fear innocent people ‘could have been caught in the crossfire’.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 07:07 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 07:07 am

A gun was fired at a car parked outside the Co-op on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, on Monday night.

COURT: Man jailed for burgling Sheffield home of former foster mother and threatening police with knives

Three men jumped into the car and sped off, with South Yorkshire Police investigating the possibility that there was somebody in the vehicle at the time.

A police probe into a shooting in Sheffield is continuing this morning

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

CRIME: The faces of all 14 members of South Yorkshire drugs ring

Last night, the potential victim had still not been identified.

LATEST: Three shootings in Sheffield 'not linked'

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson, leading the police probe, said: “Our efforts to identify and trace who was in the car at the time of the incident continues, as it’s vital we ensure their safety.”

But South Yorkshire Police said members of the public could have also been shot in the incident.

“The incident occurred in a car park of a convenience store, where people were shopping and going about their daily businesses and there were lots of witnesses,” the force said.

“Someone could’ve clearly been caught in the crossfire but thankfully, we don’t believe this to be the case.

“We haven’t got people coming forward to speak to us or identify themselves as a victim or that they were injured in the incident.”

Last night, six people remained in custody after being arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 843 of September 30.