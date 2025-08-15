South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a third shooting in a week, with another gun attack reported today.

At around 1.30am this morning (Friday,August 15), police were called to reports of a person with a weapon on Ferrars Road in the Tinsley area of Sheffield.

It is reported that a property on the street was shot at.

Police presence on Tinsley street | Contributed

Armed officers attended and found evidence of bullets being fired.

No injuries have been reported, but properties and vehicles were damaged.

Image shows bullet holes in window. | Contributed

A scene remains in place on Ferrars Road while officers carry out enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police say they have deployed extra officers to reassure residents.

This gun attack is one third in a series of targeted and unconnected firearms attacks in South Yorkshire, say SYP.

The first took place on Wensley Street in the Fir Vale area of Sheffield at around 11.20pm on Monday (August 11).

The second happened on Pitt Street in Kimberworth, Rotherham, at approximately 1.58pm on Tuesday (August 12), which has already resulted in the arrest of two men who remain in police custody.

Police say all three incidents were targeted and are unrelated.

The investigations are being led by South Yorkshire Police’s specialist Armed Crime Team.

Detective Chief Superintendent Laura Koscikiewicz, Head of Crime and Gold Commander, said: "Whilst we have made significant progress in reducing gun crime in South Yorkshire in recent years, we understand that these incidents are worrying to hear and read about.

“Any weapon poses a risk but, most importantly, there is no intelligence to suggest that there is a threat to the wider communities in these cases.

Police say they are doing everything they can, and have already arrested two suspects in one of the cases: “In one case, we have already arrested two suspects and in all three cases our Armed Crime Team, supported by local policing teams in Sheffield and Rotherham, are progressing enquiries to remove those responsible and their weapons from our streets.

"People who live, work, and travel in Tinsley, Kimberworth, and Fir Vale can expect to see additional patrols today and throughout the initial stages of these investigations.

Residents with information about any of these incidents are urged to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident numbers:

Fir Vale: 1,209 of August 11, 2025

Kimberworth: 479 of August 12, 2025

Tinsley: 60 of August 15, 2025

Information can also be submitted online at South Yorkshire Police.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.