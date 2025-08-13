A gun fired at a car travelling down a residential South Yorkshire street “put innocent people at risk,” police say.

Shots were allegedly fired towards a Land Rover on PItt Street, Kimberworth, Rotherham on Tuesday afternoon, August 12.

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, Det Supt Nikki Shimwell said armed officers found “evidence consistent with a firearms discharge.” No injuries were reported.

Police cars on Deepdale Road, Kimberworth, Rotherham, following reports of an armed incident. | nw

Officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries and high visibility patrols, she added.

She ruled out a link with an incident in Fir Vale on Monday evening when a gun was fired at a house and car on Wensley Street.

Det Supt Shimwell said: "I am acutely aware that news of this reported firearms discharge may cause people concern given it is the second one to have been reported to us in as many days.

Residents reported a drive by shooting on Deepdale Road in Rotherham. | nw

"South Yorkshire Police have worked tirelessly to tackle and reduce firearms criminality and I want to make it clear that such reckless criminality will not be tolerated on the streets of South Yorkshire and we will continue to robustly disrupt and prosecute those involved.

"The actions of those responsible for yesterday’s shooting in Rotherham needlessly put the lives of innocent members of the public at risk, and it is incredibly fortunate that no-one was harmed - or worse - as a result.

"I would like to reassure residents that there will be a heightened police presence in the Kimberworth area this week to ensure the safety of the public following this dangerous attack.

"At the moment, there is no evidence to suggest this firearms discharge is linked to the reported shooting in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on Monday night, and the two are being treated as separate incidents.

"Our officers are working hard to understand the circumstances of both incidents, and I am appealing for anyone with information that could help our enquiries to come forward.

"It is vital that we have the support of residents in tackling gun crime, and any piece of information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove vital to our investigation."

To report information about the incident call 101, quoting incident 479 of 12 August 2025, or go online here.