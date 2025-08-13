A gunman involved in a shooting on a Sheffield street - during which shots were fired at a house and a vehicle - is still on the loose more than 36 hours on from the incident.

The firearm incident unfolded on Wensley Street in the Fir Vale area of Sheffield on Monday night (August 11, 2025), resulting in damage to a property and a vehicle located on the road.

Armed police were dispatched to the scene.

Speaking to The Star this afternoon, South Yorkshire Police confirmed no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The scene on Wensley Street, Fir Vale yesterday morning (Tuesday, August 12, 2025) following Monday night's shooting | Alastair Ulke

The force previously stated officers patrolling Burngreave were alerted to an incident at around 11.20pm on Monday, after a member of the public alerted them to what they believed was an attempted burglary at a property on nearby Wensley Street.

“Officers attended the scene and found damage at the address consistent with a firearms discharge. A wider search of the area led to a vehicle being found nearby, which also had damage consistent with a firearms discharge,” the force said.

“No injuries have been reported although some damage has been caused to the vehicle and property. It is not believed any burglary took place during the incident.”

A police cordon remained in place on Wensley Street, around the junction with Hinde House Crescent, for much of yesterday (Tuesday, August 12, 2025) as officers carried out enquiries.

Police were called out to a second shooting on Pitt Street in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham at around 1.18pm yesterday afternoon, resulting in members of the public being kept away from the junction of Deepdale Road, Pitt Street and Oakdale Road. Armed officers attended and found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge, police said.

Responding to questions from The Star, the force today confirmed that the shootings are not believed to be linked.

Commenting on the Wensley Road shooting, Detective Superintendent Nikki Shimwell said yesterday: "From our enquiries so far, we believe that a number of shots were fired in the street during this incident yesterday evening. This reckless criminality put innocent people in danger.

“Thankfully, we do not believe anyone was injured during this incident, but this could easily have not been the case.

“We will not tolerate gun crime within our communities and we’re working extremely hard to identify those responsible.

“I understand that this news may cause residents concern, and there will be an increased police presence in the area throughout the week to provide reassurance to the local community. Our officers are here to support you and will gladly answer any questions you may have.

"If you hold any information that could assist our investigation, I strongly encourage you to come forward. Even the smallest detail could be crucial in helping us move forward and identify those involved.

"Community support is essential in tackling gun crime. If you know something that could help, please tell us - your information could make a real difference."

Anyone with information that could help officers with enquiries, regardless of how insignificant you think it may be, is asked to get in touch with police online or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 1,209 of August 11, 2025, when calling in connection with the Wensley Street incident.

To report information about the Pitt Street incident call 101, quoting incident 479 of August 12, 2025.

Anyone who does not feel comfortable speaking to police directly can pass information on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

You can contact them anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online through their website, and no-one will know you have contacted them.