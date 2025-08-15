Plans have been submitted to demolish a former social housing estate that has been abandoned for three years.

In 2022, after more than 40 years in operation, a social housing estate on Wensley Street, Fir Vale, was shut down for good.

The estate had previously been used to support 18 people with mental health conditions and physical disabilities, though Sheffield City Council and South Yorkshire Housing Association (SYHA) made the decision to close the site as they pursued more modern and flexible housing options.

In the three years since, the 15 buildings have been left abandoned with the estate reportedly becoming rife with anti-social behaviour, including fly-tipping and drug use.

For three years this housing estate in Fir Vale has been left to rot, but now could be demolished if new plans are approved. | NW

Round-the-clock security and a metal fence have since been put in place around the location to curb these problems, though a more permanent measure has now been drawn up.

SYHA have submitted plans to the council’s planning department to demolish the estate in its entirety.

A document shared as part of the application reads: “The Wensley Street estate is a former supported care living accommodation of which the service was discontinued three years ago. Since this time the properties have been void.

“There have been high instances of anti-social behaviour, vandalism and drug use at the site and there is now 24 hour security and fencing. This has reduced the anti-social behaviour however not completely and the site is regularly used for fly-tipping.”

This past week, in the evening of Monday, August 11, Wensley Street was taped off as police responded to reports of a shooting.

The incident took place just a stone’s through away from the estate which has now become infamous for local homeowners and residents.

Plans for the abandoned estate show that if approved, demolition work will be conducted by Ron Hull Demolition Limited, who will take measures to minimise environmental impacts.

No plans for the future of the site have yet been drawn up, with the planning documents continuing: “Options for the site include disposal and redevelopment to residential homes.

“A decision has not been made on the options however consultants have advised that demolition and clean up of the site in the first instance will reduce the current problems and high security cost being incurred by the housing association.”

Public consultation is open until August 26, with a final decision set to be made by September 1.