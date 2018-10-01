Thieves steal 14 cars from Sheffield garage in overnight raid

Thieves stole 14 cars worth £120,000 from a garage in Sheffield after driving them out of the showroom and from the forecourt.

The gang of thieves struck at Deepcar Motor Company, Manchester Road, Deepcar, overnight on Friday into Saturday.

Garage owner Emil Berek, who has worked in the motor trade for over 30 years, said he is devastated at the raid.

“This has decimated us. In the 25 years I have been involved in car sales we have had three or four cars taken in total, but for 14 to go in one night is unbelievable. This kind of thing just doesn’t happen.

“They must have bussed the thieves here because there must have been at least 14 people involved in this.”

He said the garage CCTV system was not working at the time of the raid and neighbouring residents did not hear anything untoward.

“Even if the CCTV had been working, those involved would have been wearing masks no doubt, so how much the footage would have helped I don’t know,” Emil added.

“This was obviously a planned and professional job because nobody nearby heard anything even though this happened in the middle of the night, They obviously knew what they were dong.”

Emil said the thieves stole most of the cars from the showroom, where the more expensive models were kept, but they also drove off in some from the forecourt.

“Whether these were stolen for export or to break up for parts, I don’t know, but I imagine the number plates will all have been removed by now,” the garage owner added.

The thieves stole a white Audi A1, a white Audi A5, a rare BMW 5-series which was heavily modified with a body kit and tinted windows and was white.

A white Citroen DS3, a blue Ford Kuga, a grey-silver Ford S-Max, a gold Jaguar XF, a blue-silver Range Rover Sport, a black Mercedes CLS, a black Mercedes E Class, a black Mercedes S Class, a cream Mini One and a black Seat Exeo were also taken

One of the vehicles was found abandoned a short distance away.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 318 of September 29.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.