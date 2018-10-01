Detectives keep 'open mind’ over motive for Centertainment murder in Sheffield

Detectives investigating a murder at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield are keeping an ‘open mind’ over the motive for the killing.

CRIME: Gun fired during disturbance near Sheffield

Fahim Hersi was stabbed to death

Fahim Hersi, aged 22, from Broomhall, was stabbed during a fight outside the cinema at the leisure complex at 9.20pm on Friday, September 21.

He was rushed to hospital but medics were unable to save his life.

FIRE: Children evacuated from house in Sheffield after arson attack outside

A post mortem examination revealed he suffered a single stab wound to his chest.

Another man, aged 21, was also stabbed during the same incident and underwent surgery but has since been discharged from hospital.

He was among eight suspects arrested on suspicion of murder following the attack.

He and four others were released from custody under investigation pending further enquiries.

Three others were released with no further action to be taken.

UPDATE: Meeting over fight at Sheffield school is cancelled

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley said: “We are keeping an open mind as to why and how this incident occurred.”

He said CCTV footage in and around the Centertainment complex is being examined ‘as a priority’.

So far one one motorist has come forward with dash cam footage from the night of the attack.

Three homes have been searched so far as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 950 of September 21.