As detectives continue to investigate reports of a shooting in Killamarsh, here is everything we know so far:

- Police officers were called to Rotherham Road, Killamarsh,at 6.45pm yesterday to reports of a disturbance in the street.

Killamarsh shooting: Everything we know so far

- A number of callers who raised the alarm reported a gun being fired.

- Officers raced to the scene and cordoned it off to preserve the crime scene.

- A man was arrested in connection with the incident.

- The crime scene remained cordoned off overnight and the cordon remains in place this morning, with buses diverted to avoid the area.

- Police chiefs ordered extra police patrols last night and an increased police presence is expected in Killamarsh over the next few days.

- Detectives investigating the incident want to hear from anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage which could help them piece together exactly what happened and who was involved.

- Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 ans ask for Chesterfield CID. Quote 1101-300918.