Men hunted by police over raid in Rotherham

A man was taken to hospital for treatment after he was injured during a raid of his Rotherham home.

Raiders forced their way into his home in the Anston area at around 11.45pm yesterday and threatened the occupants.

A police probe is underway into a raid in Rotherham

One man was injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

The robbers escaped with cash.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,069 of September 27.