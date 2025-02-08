Harvey Willgoose: Emotional scenes as family, friends and Sheffield remember teen
The 15-year-old’s friends, family members, football fans from both sides of the city and simply members of the public affected by the teen’s tragic death this week took part in a memorial march from the Town Hall to Bramall Lane.
Harvey should have been at the ground today to watch Sheffield United play against Portsmouth but the teenager’s life was tragically cut short on Monday when he was fatally stabbed at school.
Another 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named, has been charged with murder.
Today’s march was to remember Harvey but it was also a way of Sheffield taking a stand against knife crime.
Some of those involved in today’s march shed tears as they walked through the city centre.
Harvey’s family members showed strength to attend the event. They were surrounded by well-wishers passing on their condolences and offering support.
Chants of ‘drop the knife’ rang out along with Harvey’s name.
Some of those involved in the march carried flags and balloons and a huge round of applause rang out as Harvey was remembered and honoured.