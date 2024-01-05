The Grennel Mower, in Lowedges, Sheffield, re-opened at the end of last month following a major refurbishment costing £255,000.

The heart of the pub - the bar - has been replaced, and there is new flooring and furniture throughout. Customers can also enjoy a new games room including a darts board, pool table and televisions showing plenty of sport with Sky Sports, TNT Sports and horse racing.

Kirsty Linnett is the new landlady, though she previously worked there between 2013 to 2020. Speaking about the renovation, she previously said: “The pub looks fantastic, and we can’t believe the transformation. We are really excited to get behind the bar, welcome back all the customers and support the local community.”

Kirsty, who is local to the area, said she is eager to bring the community together, meet all new and old customers, and cement the Grennel Mower as a community pillar.

The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns.

