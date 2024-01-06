Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Sheffield pub famed for live music has announced it is closing - after one last party.

The Yorkshireman pub, on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre, has built a reputation as one of the best venues in the city for rock music.

But it announced this week that it was closing, with the venue going up for sale.

Posting on its Facebook page it said: "It is with a heavy heart that we have decided not to reopen The Yorkie. Reasons are personal to our family so please respect them.

"Thank you to all our loyal customers past and present, you have all made this decision even harder. The Yorkie has always welcomed customers whoever they are and from all backgrounds, which is what makes it a special place.

"Thank you to all the wonderful bands/acts that have performed for us, we are eternally grateful.

"Mostly we would like to thank our staff. The legend that is Dj Lez, Muzz, Linda, Chris, Mel,Teresa, Rosie, Louise, Troy and Beth also Ryan and Adam from our security team. You are what makes The Yorkie the special place it is."

In an update, the pub said it had listened to staff who wanted 'one last party'.

It said this would take place on Saturday, January 13, with doors opening at 8.30pm for bands followed by a 'throwback after party from 12 to close'. "Let's go out with a bang," it added.

People have reacted with great sadness to news of the pub's closure.

One person commented: "Very sad to hear this news. Thank you for being a great venue to play. Good luck with your future ventures."

Another said: "So sad to hear this. I've been going to the Yorkshireman for 30 years not regularly as some of our friends, but still our place to go for the Rock Scean (sic) in Sheffield. Our girls and son in law are second generation Yorkies. A huge hole will need to be filled. Wishing you and your family well in the future and pray the personal issues are dealt with." And a third person wrote: "Very sad. I do hope someone decides to take it on and continue in some form. It's a Sheffield institution!" The Yorkshireman had been based on Burgess Street, beside the old John Lewis department store. But the pub, also known as the Yorkshireman Rock Bar, moved in 2021 to the former Mulberry Tavern site on Arundel Gate.

The Burgess Street venue, believed to date back to around 1790, was demolished in 2022 due to structural concerns.