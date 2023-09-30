The Richmond Hotel, on Richmond Road, Richmond, is set to open its doors again 'in the next few weeks', with a new manager 'looking forward to welcoming the community back to the pub'.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Richmond Hotel, on Richmond Road, Richmond, Sheffield, which is one of the city's largest pubs, is set to reopen soon. Photo: Google

One of Sheffield's largest pubs is set to reopen after a big investment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Richmond Hotel, on Richmond Road, Richmond, is set to open its doors again 'in the next few weeks', with a new manager 'looking forward to welcoming the community back to the pub'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star reported back in November 2021 how the pub, which is described as being able to accommodate 200 covers, had closed with its long-term future being uncertain at the time.

A spokesperson for the Stonegate Group, which owns the pub, told The Star this week: "The Richmond Hotel is due to reopen in the next few weeks following an investment in the property and the appointment of a new tenant, who is looking forward to welcoming the community back to the pub."

No reopening date has yet been confirmed and Stonegate has not provided any more details about the reopening and what changes visitors can expect to see.