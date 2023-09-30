The Richmond Hotel: One of Sheffield's largest pubs set to reopen within weeks after big investment
The Richmond Hotel, on Richmond Road, Richmond, is set to open its doors again 'in the next few weeks', with a new manager 'looking forward to welcoming the community back to the pub'.
One of Sheffield's largest pubs is set to reopen after a big investment.
The Star reported back in November 2021 how the pub, which is described as being able to accommodate 200 covers, had closed with its long-term future being uncertain at the time.
A spokesperson for the Stonegate Group, which owns the pub, told The Star this week: "The Richmond Hotel is due to reopen in the next few weeks following an investment in the property and the appointment of a new tenant, who is looking forward to welcoming the community back to the pub."
No reopening date has yet been confirmed and Stonegate has not provided any more details about the reopening and what changes visitors can expect to see.
The pub's website describes it as a 'traitional pub' with a beer garden and screens showing live sports. It says it serves a 'wide variety of drinks and exciting offers'. It is not clear when this website was last updated.