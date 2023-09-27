Popular South Yorkshire pub The Squirrel is set to re-open some three years after its closure

A popular South Yorkshire local is set to re-open as a pub - some three years after it closed.

The Squirrel pub is understood to have been closed around three years, and plans were at one stage in the pipeline to build a supermarket in the venue's car park, under a scheme which was submitted to Rotherham Council.

But now the building has been bought up by a local businessman who plans to re-open as a community pub in the new year and has ditched the proposals for a supermarket.

The Squirrel pub, on Laughton Road, Dinnington, is set to re-open as a family pub in the new year under plans outlined to The Star by new owner Mandeep Khela. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Mandeep Khela, known as Jaz, said he took over the site on Laughton Road, Dinnington, in the summer.

He told The Star: "It needs quite a lot of work doing to it, and there is a lot of work going on now. I want it to be the family pub that it always was. We're looking at early next year to get it open again.

"I'm a local lad. I'm from Rotherham and grew up in Maltby. There were plans to build a Co-op in the car park, but I gather they fell through. I'm just very glad I've managed to get the building. We don't need another supermarket, which would affect a lot of small businesses.

"But Dinnington is crying out for a family pub, and I want us to attract all age groups and audiences, and I want to have a decent food offering and nice entertainment."

He said he hopes that as it will be an independent pub, it will have competitive prices. And he also wants to create a children's play area, and bring back pool tables. Plans also include offering live entertainment, a function room and a beer garden. The car park will remain.

After it has re-opened, he wants to look at a phase two plan, with an extension above the function room to serve as a conference facility.