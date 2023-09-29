The 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has named its prize Sheffield city centre pubs.

The guide by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK and is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

As well as this, it notes that 78 South Yorkshire pubs made it into this year's guide, 14 of which were appearing for the very first time.

Although no South Yorkshire breweries have been lost from the guide, the picture nationally is less sunny.

Although the guide records 82 new breweries, 142 have closed. CAMRA is campaigning for more support for the Government to protect local businesses, in the wake of a cost-of-business crisis and the constant pressure of fuel bills.

The Star was given a sneak peak of the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024, and has pulled together the top 13 pubs in Sheffield city centre and Kelham Island – and what experts had to say about them.

For the full list of Sheffield and South Yorkshire pubs recommended in the edition, order The Good Beer Guide 2024 on the CAMRA website.

Dog & Partridge, Trippet Lane "Behind an impressive Gilmour's Brewery frontage, lies a comfortable multi-roomed pub served by a central bar... A popular quiz is held Tuesday evenings."

Old Queen's Head, Pond Hill "The pub is the oldest surviving domestic building in Sheffield... The central bar serves a u-shaped lounge and is adjacent to a superb beamed dining room in the oldest part of the building."

The Red Deer, Pitt Street "A genuine, traditional local in the heart of the cit. The small frontage of the original three-roomed pub hides an open-plan interior extended to the rear with a gallery seating area. As well as the impressive range of up to eight cask beers, there is also a selection of continental bottle beers."