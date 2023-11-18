They have spoken about their plans for the pub, which has been closed since November 2021

The new managers taking over one of Sheffield's biggest pubs are preparing to reopen in time for Christmas.

It is two years since the Richmond Hotel, on Richmond Road, Richmond, closed back in November 2021.

Eloise Burden, the new manager of The Richmond Hotel in Sheffield, which is reopening after two years, following a £180,000 makeover. She will manage the pub with her husband Chris

Now Eloise Burden and her husband Chris have stepped in to reopen the pub, owned by the Stonegate Group, which has undergone a £180,000 makeover.

They get the keys next week and are set to welcome back punters from Friday, December 1.

Speaking to The Star, Eloise said she and Chris were excited to restore the pub to the heart of the community.

When is The Richmond Hotel reopening and what events will it host?

"We've run town centre pubs in the past but we wanted to be part of a community and get to know the people and give them the chance to get to know us," she said.

"It's their pub after all and we're looking to find out what they want from their pub when it comes to events and activities.

The Richmond Hotel, on Richmond Road, Richmond, Sheffield, has been closed since 2021 but is set to reopen on Friday, December 1, under new managers Eloise and Chris Burden

"We're planning to have something on every weekend, including live music, discos, karaoke and quizzes."

Eloise told how she and Chris have around 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, mostly in hotels and restaurants before they bravely took on their first pub together during the Covid pandemic.

They have run three pubs before, in East Anglia and North Wales, with Eloise explaining how they had been so successful that the pub company had moved them to different pubs which were failing so they could boost the turnover and improve the venue's reputation.

Will children and dogs be allowed, and what drinks will be served?

Chris Burden, who along with his wife Eloise will be running The Richmond Hotel pub in Sheffield, which is reopening after two years

Eloise was born in Heeley and still has family in Sheffield, and she said she was excited to return to the city.

"The Richmond Hotel has been closed for a couple of years and this is like a new start, with a new landlady and landlord, and new staff. It looks amazing inside after the refurbishment," she said.

"It has to be for everybody. I want everyone to feel safe and welcome here, whether it's the little old man who's nursing his pint of John Smith's for three hours or a young group on a big night out."

Eloise and Chris plan to open for a few hours on Christmas Day and to have some kind of New Year's Eve party, though the details are yet to be finalised.

