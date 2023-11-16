The late opening venue had been running for more than a decade

A popular bar in the heart of Sheffield’s nightlife scene has closed without warning.

The Wick at Both Ends on West Street stopped trading just ahead of the busy Christmas season "due to several factors out of our control," bosses say.

The venue – once the Mail Coach Inn, and later Muse and Dogma – had been the Wick for more than a decade.

It was a fixture on the party scene, especially with students, and would regularly advertise nights such as '£2 Wednesday', upcoming DJs, or a new cocktail. Its Facebook page is full of pictures enjoying a night out.

It did not open on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday. A cardboard sign on the door states 'card only'.

The lease for the business was taken over by Nathan Jones in July 2020, at the height of the pandemic. A month earlier the building had been bought by a local investor for £500,000.

An anonymous message to The Star stating the bar had closed without telling customers, or announcing it on social media.

It said: "I think the people of Sheffield should know they are losing a well-loved late night venue."

The Star visited several times but there was no answer. Takeaway packaging was left on tables and all the pumps and lights were off. Now, the business has issued a response.

It said: "We decided to move on and allow another tenant to continue the Wick tradition due to several factors out of our control.

