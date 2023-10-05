The Grade II-listed building dates back to 1904 and there were plans to convert it into a restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ball Inn, on the corner of Darnall Road and Basford Street, in Sheffield, has been listed for auction with a guide price of £325,000. This photo, shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield, shows the pub in 1972.

A landmark Sheffield pub which has been abandoned for some 30 years could finally get a new lease of life as it is set to go under the hammer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ball Inn, on the corner of Darnall Road and Basford Street, in Darnall, is one of the city's most distinctive pub buildings and is Grade II-listed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the ornate red-brick building, which dates back to 1904, closed as a pub in 1993 and has remained empty since then. Plans to convert it into a restaurant with flats above were approved nearly 20 years ago but the work was never carried out.

The Star previously reported how the building had been listed for auction with a guide price of £365,000. It is now set to go under the hammer in an online auction with a reduced guide price of £325,000.

It is being marketed by Yopa, which describes it as a 'building of character and architectural interest', with the 'potential for a number of alternative uses'.