The Ball Inn Darnall: Landmark Sheffield pub goes back up for auction with guide price slashed
The Grade II-listed building dates back to 1904 and there were plans to convert it into a restaurant
and live on Freeview channel 276
A landmark Sheffield pub which has been abandoned for some 30 years could finally get a new lease of life as it is set to go under the hammer.
The Ball Inn, on the corner of Darnall Road and Basford Street, in Darnall, is one of the city's most distinctive pub buildings and is Grade II-listed.
But the ornate red-brick building, which dates back to 1904, closed as a pub in 1993 and has remained empty since then. Plans to convert it into a restaurant with flats above were approved nearly 20 years ago but the work was never carried out.
The Star previously reported how the building had been listed for auction with a guide price of £365,000. It is now set to go under the hammer in an online auction with a reduced guide price of £325,000.
It is being marketed by Yopa, which describes it as a 'building of character and architectural interest', with the 'potential for a number of alternative uses'.
The Sheffield’s Real Heritage Pubs guide, produced by CAMRA, describes how 'in its prime, this unusual building was very impressive'.